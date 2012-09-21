U.S. FTC approves Universal's acquisition of EMI recorded music

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Universal Music Group has won U.S. antitrust approval, without conditions, for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
In Brussels, the European Commission gave Vivendi's Universal Music Group approval for the transaction, but required asset sales worth about $350 million.
With approval from Europe and the FTC, the companies may close the deal.
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex