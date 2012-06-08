REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 EU regulators are preparing a list of concerns about Universal Music's plan to buy the recorded music division of EMI, a senior EU Commission official said on Friday, putting pressure on Universal to offer concessions to get the deal cleared.
EU antitrust officials will formally lay out their concerns in a charge sheet known as a "statement of objections".
"The next step is a statement of objections. We are now preparing a statement of objections," the official told reporters. He declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Commission regulators have been conducting a full-scale investigation into the bid by Universal, which is owned by Vivendi, citing concerns about the combined group's potential high market share and increased market power.
The regulators have asked rivals and consumer groups if the Universal deal would result in higher prices and also shut out competitors.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.