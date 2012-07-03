UPDATE 1-EU says Universal, EMI deal hits competition-sources

* EU document says deal will significantly impede
competition
* Says deal incompatible with EU internal market
* Universal has until July 3 to respond to EU Commission
* Universal says working on response that will allay
concerns
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 3 EU regulators have told
Universal Music Group that its plans to buy an EMI unit will
significantly impede competition, signalling a possible veto
unless it offers major concessions, three people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
The European Commission, which has been examining the $1.9
billion deal since February, has given Universal until July 3 to
reply to concerns set out in a 194-page statement of objections
sent last month.
Vivendi-owned Universal's stars include Lady Gaga,
Rihanna and U2 while EMI's recorded music catalogues include The
Beatles and Katy Perry. The combined company would be almost
twice the size of its nearest rival in Europe.
The EU watchdog expressed strong concerns about the deal,
saying it was incompatible with the EU's internal market and
would completely change the interaction between supply and
demand in the music industry, said one of the sources who has
seen the document.
The Commission also rejected Universal's arguments that the
threat from piracy and the bargaining clout exerted by customers
such as Apple's iTunes, Amazon and other
online music services would limit its power, the source said.
The document suggested that "Universal will have to
significantly reduce its market share," the source added.
The company could offer to sell catalogues or offer improved
licensing deals to rivals to reassure regulators.
Universal and EMI hold a combined market share just below 40
percent of digital music distributed by iTunes and Spotify in
Europe, making it the biggest single source.
Critics say the merged company could control the future of
digital media by withholding content from distributors. The
Commission has set a Sept. 6 deadline for a decision.
Universal declined to comment on the details but said it was
preparing a response to the Commission's statement "which will
address the concerns outlined in this procedural document".
"We will continue to work closely with the Commission and
look forward to securing regulatory clearance," it said in a
brief statement.
Universal had always expected a close inspection of the deal
after the Commission was embarrassment over another takeover
battle within the industry. The Commission had approved the 2004
merger of Sony and Bertelsmann's BMG when a group of independent
record labels forced Europe's second higher court to block the
deal. EU regulators eventually approved that deal in 2007.
The Universal-EMI tie-up was further complicated last week
when the head of Vivendi suddenly quit, throwing into question
whether the new management team would support such a big deal.
However, Universal Chief Executive Lucian Grainge emailed
staff in recent days to reassure them that the current chairman
of the supervisory board, Jean-Rene Fourtou, remained a
supporter of the division.
"Mr Fourtou is committed to Universal's strategic ambitions,
which include our evolving services to artists and determination
to help digital music grow further for our business partners and
consumers. He is also fully supportive and inspired by our
planned acquisition of EMI Recorded Music," the email said.
EMI seller Citigroup Inc took over the British record
label after its previous owner, buyout firm Terra Firma,
defaulted on loans owed to the investment bank.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also examining the
deal.
The EU executive in February blocked the merger of Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext after the exchanges
failed to offer major concessions to offset worries about its
near-monopoly in the worldwide market for European derivatives.