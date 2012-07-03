EU says Universal, EMI deal major competition risk -sources

BRUSSELS, July 3 EU regulators have told Universal Music Group that its plans to buy an EMI unit will significantly impede competition, signalling a possible veto unless it offers major concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which has been examining the $1.9 billion deal since February, has given Universal until July 3 to reply to concerns set out in a 194-page statement of objections sent last month.

Vivendi-owned Universal's stars include Lady Gaga, Rihanna and U2 while EMI's recorded music catalogues include The Beatles and Katy Perry. The combined company would be almost twice the size of its nearest rival in Europe.

The EU watchdog expressed strong concerns about the deal, saying it was incompatible with the European Union's internal market and would completely change the interaction between supply and demand in the music industry, said one of the sources who has seen the document.

The Commission also rejected Universal's arguments that the threat from piracy and the bargaining clout exerted by customers such as Apple's iTunes, Amazon and other online music services would limit its power, the source said.