EU sets July 5 deadline for Universal/EMI response-sources

* Deadline extended by two days from July 3
* EU Commission has warned Universal on competition impact
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 4 Universal Music Group has been
given two extra days to allay EU concerns on its planned
purchase of an EMI unit, two people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday after regulators warned that the combined
entity would hit competition.
The European Commission, which has been assessing the $1.9
billion deal since February, had originally given Universal
until July 3 to reply to concerns set out in a 194-page
statement of objections sent last month.
Vivendi-owned Universal requested an extension and
has been given until Thursday night to respond, one of the
persons said.
The music company could offer to sell catalogues or offer
better licensing deals to rivals to reassure regulators.
Universal, whose stars include Lady Gaga, Rihanna and U2, is
seeking to buy EMI's recorded music catalogues which include The
Beatles and Katy Perry. The combined company would be almost
twice the size of its nearest rival in Europe.
The EU watchdog expressed strong concerns about the deal,
saying it was incompatible with the European Union's internal
market and would completely change the market dynamics, a person
sources who has seen the document told Reuters earlier this
week.
The Commission also dismissed Universal's arguments that the
threat from piracy and the bargaining clout exerted by customers
such as Apple's iTunes, Amazon and other
online music services would limit its power, the person said.