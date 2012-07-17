Universal to offer EMI label sales to ease EU concerns -sources

REFILE-Slow flow of U.S. tax refunds getting back on track
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
BRUSSELS, July 17 Vivendi's Universal Music Group will offer to sell three music labels belonging to takeover target EMI in a bid to ease EU regulatory concerns about the $1.9 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The European Commission has warned Universal that its plan to buy EMI's recorded music business will significantly impede competition, signalling a possible veto unless it offers major concessions, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Universal will offer to sell EMI's classical and jazz labels and Virgin Records, one of the sources said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"The Commission prefers entire businesses to be divested," the person said.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, has set a Sept. 6 deadline for its decision.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been affected by a scandal over phony accounts than previously believed, the third-largest U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 1 California, Illinois and 18 more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday.