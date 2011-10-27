Vivendi's Universal drops out of EMI auction-source

LONDON Oct 27 Vivendi's Universal
Music Group, the largest music company in the world, has dropped
out of the auction for EMI, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Thursday.
Bids for the British music company have been submitted to
Citigroup , which has been looking for between $3 billion
and $3.5 billion.
The company could now be split into two businesses between
recorded music and song publishing as part of the sale.
Universal had been primarily interested in the recorded
music division at EMI, which has artists such as Coldplay and
Katy Perry, leaving Warner Music Group as the likely strongest
contender for that part of the business.
"Universal has dropped out of the bidding for EMI," the
person familiar with the matter said.
BMG Music, a joint venture between Bertelsmann and private
equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts , and Sony/ATV, a
joint venture between Sony Corp and the estate of
Michael Jackson, are interested in the publishing unit, sources
have told Reuters.
Citigroup seized control of EMI in February after its
previous private equity owner, Terra Firma, defaulted on a loan.
Vivendi declined to comment and a spokesman for EMI was not
immediately available.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Hulmes)