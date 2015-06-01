MIDEAST MONEY-With oil low, wealthy Abu Dhabi tightens belt a notch

* Emirate faces no crippling financial pressure
* Oil at $55 would cut assets by only $8 bln -NBAD
* But mood of prudence taking hold among money men
* New high-profile foreign investments decrease
* Some domestic projects slowed, emphasis on growth
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, June 1 Fabulously wealthy Abu Dhabi
is tightening its belt as low oil prices slash its export
revenues - a sign that even the richest economies of the Gulf
are not escaping the impact of cheap oil.
The emirate of about 2.4 million people is under no serious
financial pressure; with the assets of its top sovereign wealth
fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), estimated at over
$770 billion, it can cope easily with a near halving of its oil
earnings since last June.
Abu Dhabi is still spending on prestige cultural projects
such as a branch of the Louvre museum, estimated to cost
hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as transport
infrastructure, expansion of its oil industry, housing and
high-technology projects designed to diversify the economy
beyond oil.
There is little sign of lavish lifestyles changing.
Michelin-starred celebrity chef Sergi Arola launched a glitzy,
jazz-tinged Spanish restaurant here in April. Last month,
developer Aldar said it had received $135 million
worth of reservations for planned villa projects on two small
islands near the city centre.
But while secrecy surrounding Abu Dhabi's government budget
makes it impossible to discern some details, patterns of state
spending have shifted in the past nine months, bankers and
businessmen say.
Less money is going towards high-profile investments abroad
and there is a renewed emphasis on developing the domestic
economy; at the same time, some domestic projects viewed as less
vital are being delayed or, in a few cases, cancelled.
"Some belt-tightening in a low oil price environment is
normal, and it seems the days of aggressive shopping overseas
are done for now," a source familiar with the emirate's thinking
told Reuters.
"The focus is on local developmental projects - oil and gas,
industry, tourism, infrastructure, to create jobs and boost the
economy," he said, declining to be named because he was not
authorised to speak publicly to media.
The Abu Dhabi government communications department said in
an emailed statement that its strategic and development
objectives continued to drive its plans, and had not been
affected by cyclical changes in the energy market.
"The state-owned companies will continue their activity in
accordance with their investment policies and established
framework," it said.
BUDGET
Abu Dhabi's oil costs relatively little to produce per
barrel, so the emirate is riding out the downturn in oil prices
more comfortably than most economies in the region.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the emirate's biggest bank,
estimates that even if Brent crude oil averages $55 a barrel
this year, Abu Dhabi will run a fiscal deficit of just 2.5
percent of gross domestic product and run down net foreign
assets by only $8 billion, to $733 billion.
Brent oil is currently around $65, a level at which Abu
Dhabi would enjoy a small budget surplus, NBAD calculated.
But with the long-term outlook for oil unclear, officials
holding the purse strings are emphasising prudence. New foreign
investments have not completely ceased - in April, ADIA agreed
to buy 50 percent of three Hong Kong hotels for US$2.4 billion -
but several Abu Dhabi investment vehicles have become less
active abroad.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, the state-owned
explorer and power supplier which has invested across the world,
said in April that it would slash its capital expenditure budget
for this year by 39 percent.
State fund Mubadala, which invested billions of
dollars abroad in 2013 and 2014, has not announced a single
major foreign investment so far this year.
Even fast-growing Etihad Airways, which bought 49 percent of
Alitalia last year after investments in Air Berlin
, India's Jet Airways and others, appears to
have halted any further acquisitions.
"We said when we announced the Alitalia transaction we had
no plans for further equity investments. This remains the case,"
an Etihad spokesman said.
At home, some smaller vanity projects have been slowed, put
on hold or scrapped. Last month, authorities closed down the Abu
Dhabi Film Festival, which had run annually since 2007; they
said they intended to refocus on other initiatives.
State-owned Tourism Development & Investment Co (TDIC) has
delayed fund-raising plans to build Abu Dhabi's largest shopping
mall in collaboration with a unit of French luxury goods firm
LVMH, sources told Reuters in March; TDIC declined to
comment.
Pierre Sironval, general manager of the Middle East unit of
Belgian builder BESIX, said Abu Dhabi's construction market had
been relatively quiet this year.
"We've been successful with some projects but certain
projects have been at the tender stage for more than one year.
We're continuously re-issuing the tender validity and bond."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report: "Although
the budget has not been published, it is our understanding that
the Abu Dhabi government is in the process of modestly
rationalising spending."
It suggested that if oil stayed low, Abu Dhabi's aid to
other countries or to poorer members of the United Arab Emirates
could eventually be cut back.
"Strategic projects are likely to proceed and support
non-oil economic activity. Non-essential spending areas such as
foreign grants, or net loans and grants, and federal transfers
could instead be scaled down, we think."
(Additional reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)