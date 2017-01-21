UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC

* Forms world's 14th biggest sovereign fund
* Mubadala Investment Co is new name
* Khaldoon al-Mubarak appointed CEO
* Merged entity to have 68,000 employees globally
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices
(Adds details, analysis)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Jan 21 Abu Dhabi's government merged
two of its top investment funds on Saturday to strengthen their
financial clout in an era of low oil prices, creating a company
with assets totalling about $125 billion.
The new fund, Mubadala Investment Co, was formed by merging
Mubadala Development Co and International Petroleum Investment
Co, which own corporate stakes in the energy industry and other
sectors across the world.
The new firm's assets will total about $125 billion, based
on valuations at the end of 2015, make it the world's 14th
largest sovereign fund, according to data from the Sovereign
Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry.
Mubadala Investment will be run by Chief Executive Khaldoon
al-Mubarak, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported,
adding that a board had been appointed. Mubarak, a prominent
executive who sits on several companies' boards, was chief
executive of Mubadala Development.
With oil prices at about half their levels in mid-2014,
sovereign funds across the rich Gulf Arab oil exporting states
are having to adjust policies to cope with lower inflows of
petrodollars. Mubadala Development did not receive new cash from
the government in 2015 for the first time in at least eight
years.
The new firm's large size should improve its ability to
raise money from international markets, a source close to the
merger told Reuters when the plan was originally announced last
June.
As part of its drive to strengthen strategic financial
firms, Abu Dhabi is in the process of merging its two biggest
banks, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
. Bankers in the emirate say more mergers are likely.
Mubadala Investment will have a total of 68,000 employees
globally with partnerships and businesses in 30-plus countries,
it said in a statement.
Its assets include stakes in General Electric and
private equity firm Carlyle, Spanish energy firm Cepsa and
Austrian energy firm OMV, and Unicredit, Virgin
Galactic and UAE construction firm Arabtec.
IPIC is locked in a dispute with Malaysian state fund 1MDB,
after the Malaysian fund defaulted on interest payments for
bonds which IPIC had guaranteed; IPIC is claiming about $6.5
billion. 1MDB has been the subject of money-laundering
investigations in at least six countries.
(Additional Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Tom Finn; Writing by
Andrew Torchia; Editing by Larry King)