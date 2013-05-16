IFR-MANDATE: ADCB names Barc/RBS for CHF150m+ 10NC5 LT2

LONDON May 16 ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited,
guaranteed by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (rated
A1/A/A+ and 58 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government through
ADIC) has mandated Barclays and RBS to lead a
150 million Swiss franc ($155.01 million) minimum 10-year
non-call five year lower tier 2 deal.
Books are open at midswaps plus 150 basis points area with
an indicative expected coupon of 1.875 percent, IFR Markets, a
unit of Thomson Reuters, reported. Pricing is expected later
Thursday.
($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Jon Penner; Writing by Rachna Uppal)