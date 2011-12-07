Abu Dhabi fund names Weston head of alternatives

Dec 7 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Benjamin Weston, a banking industry veteran of more than three decades, as its head of alternative investments.

ADIA, whose assets are estimated by analysts at between $400 billion and $600 billion, said Weston had most recently headed Helvetica Wealth Management Partners, a company controlled by Credit Suisse and Qatar, a Gulf neighbour emerging as a major rival to Abu Dhabi.

Weston started his career at JP Morgan in 1978 and in 2005 became chief executive of Merrill Lynch's alternative investments unit, with responsibility for $26 billion in assets.