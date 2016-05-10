UPDATE 1-Emirates would buy more A380s even if new version shelved

(Adds details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI May 10 Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates
will buy more of the existing A380 model if Airbus
decides not to press ahead with a version with new
engines, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Tuesday.
Emirates is the A380's biggest buyer and most vocal
supporter within the airline industry of the world's largest
passenger jet. The airline has ordered 142 A380s, of which 77
are now in operation.
A potential upgraded version with more fuel efficient
engines, dubbed the A380neo, has been shelved for the
time-being, however, as Airbus concentrates on a bigger version
of its long-haul A350 plane.
"If they decide not to bring the Neo into play, we will buy
more of the current A380," Clark told reporters on the sidelines
of an Emirates news conference at which the airline announced a
56 percent rise in annual profit.
"As the first batch comes up to retirement we will want to
replace those with more 380s ... If you replace over time it's a
continuum of orders."
The superjumbo, which typically seats 544 passengers, has
helped Emirates ease runway constraints at its Dubai hub, but
Airbus plans to cut production due to weak sales.
Clark said Emirates could increase its A380 fleet to 200
when the airline moves to Dubai's second airport, although that
switch is unlikely before 2023.
"Whether that's enough to persuade Airbus to keep the line
going is up to them, they have got to sell more and are trying
very hard to do that," said Clark.
Emirates is also still considering an order of about 50-70
Airbus A350s, the European firm's newest long-haul model, or
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
The Dubai carrier cancelled an order for 70 A350 aircraft in
2014, saying the new plane did not fit its original
specifications, but later launched a new purchasing process.
The A350 has also suffered supply chain problems that have
slowed deliveries this year, prompting criticism of Airbus from
Gulf carrier Qatar Airways.
"By the time we make that decision and by the time they are
in a position to deliver what we want, the timeline will be
2019-20," said Clark.
"So I would hope by then Airbus will have sorted out the
ramp-up problem with regard to the A350. And equally the 787
will be a mature programme."
(Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by David Clarke)