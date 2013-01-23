Emirates airline picks banks for fixed income roadshows

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
DUBAI Jan 23 Emirates, one of the world's fastest-growing airlines, has picked six banks to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a possible bond issue, a document from arranging banks said on Wednesday.
The airline chose Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered to arrange the roadshows, which will commence on Jan. 28, the document said.
A bond could follow the meetings, which will take place in Asia, London and the United States, subject to market conditions, it added.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.