CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Emirates' Dubai-Athens-New York flight violates U.S. aviation agreement, say U.S. airlines

(Clarifies status of Obama administration, US airline lobby and
Gulf states on airlines)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI Jan 23 Emirates' announcement on Monday
that it would start flying to the United States with a stop for
passengers in Greece sparked a strong reaction from a lobby
group representing U.S. competitors who accused it of competing
unfairly through state subsidies.
The world's largest long-haul airline said it would start
daily flights to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International
Airport via Athens on March 12.
Emirates was "flagrantly violating" the air services
agreement that allows it to fly to the United States, said the
Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, which represents Delta Air
Lines and other U.S. airlines.
Accusing Emirates of "throwing down the gauntlet," the group
said it would discuss the matter with the new administration of
President Donald Trump to "protect American jobs."
The Dubai-Athens-Newark route would be Emirates' second
so-called 'fifth freedom' flight to the United States in
addition to an existing daily Dubai-Milan-New York service. It
also operates three daily direct Dubai-New York flights.
Fifth freedom rights allow an airline to fly between foreign
countries as a part of services to and from its home country.
Delta and other U.S. airlines have accused major Gulf
carriers -- Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways - of receiving over $50 billions in unfair subsidies.
The Gulf carriers deny the allegations.
The Obama administration began informal consultations with
the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on the issue, but no
agreement was reached before President Obama's term ended.
The group, which also includes United and American
, was always likely to try and block the new service
before it starts, said Will Horton, senior analyst at CAPA
Centre for Aviation.
However, the U.S. carriers would have a hard time arguing
the flight was damaging to their interests, given that U.S.
carriers do not fly to Greece all year round, Horton said in
emailed comments. He also said that the fact that Emirates was
an important customer for U.S. planemaker Boeing would
also work against the group.
Emirates President Tim Clark said the Greek government
approached the airline "some time ago" to start a flight between
Athens and New York, according to an airline statement.
Emirates has previously said it could fly to the United
States from European hubs and in 2016 the Hungarian government
said the airline could fly fifth freedom routes from its
capital, Budapest.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Greg Mahlich)