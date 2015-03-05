Emirates Airline president plans talks in Washington over subsidy row

BERLIN, March 5 Emirates Airline
President Tim Clark plans talks with officials in Washington in
two weeks' time to help formulate its response to allegations by
U.S. airlines of unfair subsidies awarded to Gulf airlines, he
said on Thursday.
Delta Air Lines Inc, United and American
Airlines have asked the White House to look into the
financial statements of competitors from Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates, which they accuse of receiving more than $40
billion in government subsidies since 2004.
The Gulf carriers deny receiving subsidies and Qatar Airways
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the U.S. airlines had
themselves received backdoor subsidies via Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection.
"I think we need to get a measure of the threat," Clark told
journalists at an event in Berlin on Thursday. "I'll talk to
some of the players in the government there, I'll establish how
this is being dealt with. After that, we'll formalise our
response."
He said he hoped by then, Emirates will have been officially
shown the report drawn up by the three airlines, saying it was
"grossly unfair" that Emirates had not been given the chance to
formally view the document and formulate a response.
He said he didn't feel that the Open Skies deal would end up
being shut down. "That would be madness. It's done the United
States an enormous power of economic good."
Clark, a member of the management team since Emirates
Airline launched, repeated that the airline had not received
subsidies and he was prepared to defend the airline and provide
evidence.
"I've been there since the beginning, we were given a clean
sheet of paper and a $10 million cheque. We built this through
blood, sweat and tears," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)