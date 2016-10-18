Emirates says may cut Africa flights because of economic challenges

DUBAI Oct 18 Emirates airline could reduce the
frequency of its flights to African cities or cut routes
completely if current economic and financial challenges on the
continent continue, President Tim Clark told reporters on
Tuesday.
Foreign airlines flying to Nigeria have started to refuel
abroad because jet fuel supplies there have become more
expensive and scarce as the country battles a hard currency
shortage.
Emirates has started a detour to Accra, Ghana to refuel its
daily Abuja-bound flight, a spokesman said last month; the
airline had already cut its twice-daily flights to Lagos and
Abuja to just one.
"In certain African countries, the currencies have really
gone down, so we're reflecting on a number of these to look at
where it's just not worth us to travel," Clark said on the
sidelines of an International Air Transport Association event.
He added that Emirates' load factor - a measure of capacity
utitlisation - for the rest of 2016 and 2017 would probably be
in the mid-70s to low-80s in percentage terms, although there
would be some peaks and troughs in that time.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)