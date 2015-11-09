版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 18:39 BJT

AIRSHOW-Emirates signs $16 bln engine deal with GE for 777x fleet

DUBAI Nov 9 Dubai's Emirates airline signed a $16 billion agreement with GE Aviation for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of GE9X engines to power its fleet of 150 Boeing 777X aircraft over 12 years, the airline said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by William Maclean)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐