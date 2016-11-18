Emirates Airline having technical issues with new A380 engines

BERLIN Nov 18 Emirates Airline is having some
technical issues with new Rolls-Royce engines for A380
jets that are coming up for delivery, the airline's
president said on Friday.
When asked whether Emirates was looking to defer jet
deliveries, Tim Clark said no, but there were some technical
issues holding up deliveries.
"We want the engines as prescribed," Clark said at a meeting
with journalists in Berlin, declining to comment further on the
nature of the issue.
"We have made no hard and fast decisions about fleeting draw
down. We're hoping to get resolution to this very quickly," he
added.
Emirates has $112 billion of aircraft on order, including 55
A380s.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)