公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 17:28 BJT

Emirates airline flight crash-lands at Dubai airport - Govt media office

DUBAI Aug 3 An Emirates airline flight coming from India crash-landed at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, the Dubai government media office said on its official Twitter account, adding that there were no reported casualties yet. (Reporting By Noah Browning)

