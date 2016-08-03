版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 21:18 BJT

Dubai intl airport to resume flights at 1430 gmt-govt

DUBAI Aug 3 Dubai international airport will resume flights at 1830 local (1430 GMT), the government's media office said, after traffic was suspended for several hours following the emergency landing of an Emirates Airline plane that subsequently caught fire. (Reporting by Hadeel al Sayegh, David French, Writing by William Maclean)

