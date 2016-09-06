Emirates jet hit by shifting winds before hard landing, fire - inquiry

DUBAI, Sept 6 An Emirates jet that skidded along
the runway on its fuselage at Dubai airport and caught fire last
month was subjected to shifting winds as it made a failed
attempt to abort a landing, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
investigators said on Tuesday.
In a preliminary report on the Aug. 3 incident, the UAE
federal aviation authority said the pilot had tried to abandon
the landing after the main wheels of the Boeing 777-300 had
already touched down.
A few seconds later the plane became airborne again, only to
descend and sink back onto the runway as the wheels were
retracting into the aircraft. Seconds later the plane caught
fire as it slid hundreds of metres on its fuselage.
All 300 passengers and crew were evacuated from the plane,
which was arriving from Thiruvananthapuram, India. Fourteen
people were admitted to hospital. One firefighter was killed in
the intense blaze.
The Dubai carrier's first significant accident happened
shortly after UAE authorities issued a warning about windshear
for all aircraft using the airport, the world's busiest
international hub, the report said.
During the incident the plane, flight EK521, was subjected
to changing wind direction, as a headwind swung to a tailwind
and then began shifting back to a headwind, it said.
In a passage headlined "Safety Concerns and Actions", the
report said no such concerns had been issued at this stage.
A final report will issued later. The report said the sole
objective of the investigation was to prevent aircraft accidents
and incidents. It would not apportion blame or liability, it
said.
Emirates Airline in a statement welcomed the publication of
the report and noted it did not cover causes of the accident or
make final safety recommendations.
Emirates would review the report carefully, and was also
conducting its own "rigorous internal investigation to
proactively review what we know about the accident, and consider
measures that may enhance our operations or procedures".
