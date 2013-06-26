Dubai May airport passenger traffic up 19 pct y/y

DUBAI, June 26 Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport climbed 18.9 percent from a year earlier in May, airport authorities said on Wednesday.

Traffic totalled 5.22 million people during the month compared to 4.39 million in May 2012, Dubai Airports said in a statement. Year-to-date traffic was up 16.8 percent to 27.12 million passengers in the first five months of 2013.

Western Europe topped the list of regions with the largest increase in total passenger numbers during May. Australia was the fastest growing destination with a 50 percent rise in traffic, after a tie-up between Emirates airline and Australia's Qantas earlier this year.

Freight volume rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier in May to 209,985 tonnes; during the first five months, it climbed 11.6 percent to 994,817 tonnes.