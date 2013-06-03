版本:
UAE creates $15 bln aluminium firm in state merger

DUBAI, June 3 The United Arab Emirates is merging its two flagship state aluminium firms to create the world's fifth largest aluminium company with an enterprise value of $15 billion.

The new entity, Emirates Global Aluminum, will be jointly held by Dubai Aluminium (DUBAL) and Emirates Aluminium (EMAL), the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Dubal is owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD,) while Emal is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and ICD.

