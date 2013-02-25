Arqaam hires ex-Credit Suisse banker to head equity sales

DUBAI Feb 25 Arqaam Capital, a Dubai-based
emerging market investment bank, has hired former Credit Suisse
banker Wafic Nsouli to head its institutional equity
sales division, the company confirmed on Monday.
Nsouli will take charge as executive director and head of
institutional equity sales, the investment bank said in a
statement to Reuters.
Before joining Arqaam, Nsouli was head of Middle East and
North Africa equities at Credit Suisse, responsible for the
company's offices in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. He is expected to
join Arqaam on March 18.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has appointed Ahmed Badr as its
head of equities for MENA, to be based in Riyadh.
Arqaam offers corporate finance, asset management and
brokerage services through its main office in Dubai. It also has
presences in Beirut, London and Cairo. The firm bought Egyptian
brokerage firm El Rashad Securities in January.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)