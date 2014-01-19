Abu Dhabi plans aviation biofuel project with Boeing and Total

ABU DHABI Jan 19 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
carrier Etihad Airways is joining with French energy firm Total
and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing to develop
biofuels in the emirate, company officials announced on Sunday.
With its huge oil reserves, Abu Dhabi has ample access to
cheap jet fuel, but it has said it wants to develop sustainable
energy sources to diversify its economy. Biofuels could also
help Etihad meet targets in the aviation industry for curbing
emissions of greenhouse gases.
Etihad expects to start commercial flights of aircraft with
bio jet fuel in five years, chief operations officer Richard
Hill told reporters.
"In five years, technology will mature for biofuel to be
commercially viable. We could offer competitive fares in the
industry," he said, adding that it was too early in the project
to elaborate on issues such as the total cost of investment or
production capacity.
Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Co (Takreer) and the emirate's Masdar
Institute of Science and Technology will also take part in the
project.
The venture is looking at various raw materials to produce
biofuel including agricultural waste, date palm leaves, and
plants tolerant to salt water such as salicornia that could be
grown in coastal areas of the United Arab Emirates, officials
said.