BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Sept 27 Confirming growing demand for the world's largest airliner, the head of Emirates Airline said Thursday the company would be willing to buy another 40 Airbus A380 jets, but that the fast-growing Dubai hub airport where the airline is based doesn't have enough room for them.
Emirates Airline President Tim Clark had already said the airline wants another 30 A380s, on top of 90 already on order. Increasing that number to 40 shows rising demand for the A380. Emirates is by far the largest customer for the A380, whose list prices $390 million.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors