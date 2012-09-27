Emirates Airline head says 777 timetable unchanged

Sept 27 Confirming growing demand for the world's largest airliner, the head of Emirates Airline said Thursday the company would be willing to buy another 40 Airbus A380 jets, but that the fast-growing Dubai hub airport where the airline is based doesn't have enough room for them.

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark had already said the airline wants another 30 A380s, on top of 90 already on order. Increasing that number to 40 shows rising demand for the A380. Emirates is by far the largest customer for the A380, whose list prices $390 million.