版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 17:31 BJT

Abu Dhabi firm investing over $1 bln in UK oil fields

ABU DHABI Nov 28 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is investing over $1 billion in British North Sea oil fields owned by BP Plc, sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

The deal follows changes to the tax treatment of North Sea oil assets, the sources said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐