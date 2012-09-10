UAE c.bank says econ growth prospects encouraging

DUBAI, Sept 10 The United Arab Emirates
economy's growth prospects are encouraging while banks operating
in the country are well-equipped to deal with major stress
scenarios and contingencies, the central bank said on Monday.
"As regards the prospects for 2012, the UAE economy may
achieve better results than the International Monetary Fund
estimate of 3.5 percent growth," it said in its inaugural
financial stability review.
The central bank also said non-oil growth was expected to
reach around 4 percent this year, and inflation would remain
moderate in line with the IMF's estimate of 1.5 percent for the
year.
Since banks are finalising major debt restructuring deals
with various entities, their non-performing loans will likely
increase to reflect new terms and conditions, and peak around an
average of 8 to 9 percent compared with a ratio of 7.2 percent
at the end of 2011, the central bank said.