ADNOC cuts Upper Zakum crude exports in April - sources

SINGAPORE, March 6 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will reduce Upper Zakum crude exports in April due to a brief oilfield maintenance, industry sources said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how much production will fall, although one of the sources said there will be five 500,000-barrel cargoes less than March.

"The maintenance is for a couple of days and will not have a big impact on production," a second source said.

ADNOC could not be immediately reached for comment.

ADNOC is carrying out enhanced oil recovery work to increase Upper Zakum crude output to 800,000 bpd by the end of the year, up from the current 650,000 bpd, a third source said.

Crude oil from the Upper Zakum, Umm Al Dalkh and Satah fields is pumped via main oil lines to a terminal at Zirku Island for export.

The Upper Zakum development is operated by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO), a joint venture between ADNOC, ExxonMobil and Japan Oil Development Company Ltd.