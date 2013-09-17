Dubai's DAMAC picks Deutsche, Citi for London IPO -sources

| DUBAI, Sept 17
held Dubai property developer, has hired Deutsche Bank
and Citigroup Inc to help arrange an initial
public offer of its shares in London, two banking sources aware
of the matter said.
The company had said in April that an IPO was one of the
options being considered for the company's future growth, after
Reuters reported DAMAC had reached out to banks with proposals
for advisory roles.
A spokesman for DAMAC declined to comment on Tuesday, but
reiterated that the company was looking at all future growth
possibilities. Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while a
spokesman for Citigroup in Dubai was not immediately available
for comment.
A London listing by DAMAC would make it the first major
property firm in Dubai to conduct an IPO since the emirate's
property market collapsed in 2009. IPO plans by family-owned Al
Habtoor Group were shelved last year.
Dubai's property market is now recovering after a 60 percent
plunge in prices, but it will still be a challenge for a real
estate firm from the emirate to sell shares in an overseas
market, one of the banking sources said.
"It will be a big achievement if they are able to pull off
an overseas listing. Dubai's real estate market is recovering
but there is still a lot to be done in the sector before they
can venture into an overseas market," the source said, speaking
on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The source said the fact that the company had resolved its
pending issues with the Egyptian government would help it focus
more on the IPO. Egypt said in May that it had settled disputes
with DAMAC involving projects dating back to the Hosni Mubarak
era, before Mubarak was deposed as Egyptian president in 2011.
Led by Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC symbolised the flamboyance of
Dubai's property market during the boom years, handing out
sports cars and luxury yachts to customers of penthouses and
duplex homes. The developer slowed down during the downturn but
has now returned with new projects.
DAMAC, formed in 2002, has completed 37 buildings and has
another 66 buildings under construction across the Middle East
and North Africa. It recently announced a plan to build a $1
billion development in Dubai in partnership with Viacom Inc's
Paramount Group.