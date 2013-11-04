Dubai developer DAMAC announces $500 mln London share listing

UPDATE 2-Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.
DUBAI Nov 4 Dubai developer DAMAC Properties said on Monday it plans to raise around $500 million from a sale of global depositary receipts on the London Stock Exchange.
Each GDR will be worth 3 ordinary shares in DAMAC, the regulatory filing said. A GDR is a certificate that represents a block of shares in a company. GDRs are often issued by firms in emerging market states to allow foreign investors to buy the stock more easily.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners for the offering, with the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group and VTB Capital acting as co-lead managers.
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.
WASHINGTON, April 10 A group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had requested more information from President Donald Trump's administration about the potential sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, expressing concern about civilian casualties in Riyadh's campaign in Yemen that delayed the deal last year.