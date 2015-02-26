版本:
UAE armed forces to buy two Boeing C-17 planes for $618 mln-spokesman

ABU DHABI Feb 26 The United Arab Emirates armed forces has signed a deal with Boeing worth 2.27 billion dirhams ($618 million) to purchase two C-17 aircraft, said Obaid al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

The deal was one of the last to be announced at the biennial event, where the UAE military signed total deals worth 18.33 billion dirhams with local and international companies, Ketbi said. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French)
