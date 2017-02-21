$1.1 bln in defence contracts announced on third day of Abu Dhabi expo

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Abu Dhabi Feb 21 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion) in defence procurement contracts on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE Armed Forces have awarded around 15.4 billion dirhams in contracts in the event's first three days, Reuters calculations show.
Idex spokesman Rashid al-Shamsi told reporters he expected contracts worth 18 billion dirhams to be awarded at the event, where more than 1,200 companies are participating.
The region's largest defence show closes on Thursday.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada