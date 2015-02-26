版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 15:16 BJT

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UAE firm, armed forces in $235 mln support contract for Oshkosh vehicles

(Oshkosh representative corrects earlier statement to say contract was between UAE firm and armed forces, not with Oshkosh)

ABU DHABI Feb 24 The United Arab Emirates armed forces and UAE firm Emirates Advanced Research and Technology Holding (EARTH) have announced a 864 million dirham ($235 million) technical support contract, said Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) underway in Abu Dhabi.

EARTH will provide support for 750 mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles which Oshkosh Corp sold to the Gulf Arab state in 2013.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐