CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UAE firm, armed forces in $235 mln support contract for Oshkosh vehicles

(Oshkosh representative corrects earlier statement to say contract was between UAE firm and armed forces, not with Oshkosh)

ABU DHABI Feb 24 The United Arab Emirates armed forces and UAE firm Emirates Advanced Research and Technology Holding (EARTH) have announced a 864 million dirham ($235 million) technical support contract, said Obadi al-Ketbi, chairman of the organising committee for the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) underway in Abu Dhabi.

EARTH will provide support for 750 mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles which Oshkosh Corp sold to the Gulf Arab state in 2013.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)