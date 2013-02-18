版本:
UAE signs $1.42 bln defence contracts, including Predator drones

ABU DHABI Feb 18 The United Arab Emirates signed 5.2 billion dirhams ($1.42 billion) worth of defence contracts, including one for unmanned aerial drones, a spokesman for the country's military said on Monday.

The UAE armed forces' largest deal, worth 1.4 billion dirhams, was for 750 military all-terrain vehicles from Oshkosk Corp, Major General Obeid al-Ketbi said.

It also agreed to buy an unspecified number of Predator drones from privately-owned U.S. firm General Atomics in a deal worth 722 million dirhams.

Major General Ketbi was speaking at the largest arms exhibition in the Middle East, held in Abu Dhabi.
