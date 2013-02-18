UAE signs $1.42 bln defence contracts, including Predator drones

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ABU DHABI Feb 18 The United Arab Emirates signed 5.2 billion dirhams ($1.42 billion) worth of defence contracts, including one for unmanned aerial drones, a spokesman for the country's military said on Monday.
The UAE armed forces' largest deal, worth 1.4 billion dirhams, was for 750 military all-terrain vehicles from Oshkosk Corp, Major General Obeid al-Ketbi said.
It also agreed to buy an unspecified number of Predator drones from privately-owned U.S. firm General Atomics in a deal worth 722 million dirhams.
Major General Ketbi was speaking at the largest arms exhibition in the Middle East, held in Abu Dhabi.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.