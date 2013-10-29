Dubai Sept airport passenger traffic growth slows to 13 pct y/y

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
DUBAI Oct 29 Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, rose 13.1 percent from a year earlier in September to 5.4 million people, airport authorities said on Tuesday.
The September clip is well down from August, when passenger numbers jumped 23.8 percent to a record 6.0 million, partly because of travel related to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
In the first nine months of this year, traffic grew 16.0 percent to 49.4 million people.
Dubai Airports said eastern Europe was one of the strongest performers in terms of percentage growth in September, fuelled by the expansion of low-cost carrier flydubai to new destinations and Emirates' new service to Warsaw.
Cargo volume through the airport grew 1.8 percent from a year earlier in September to 196,823 tonnes, and was up 6.6 percent to 1.79 million tonnes in the first nine months.
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.