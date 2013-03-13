Locals venture into business in changing UAE

* Authorities mount drive to encourage local entrepreneurs
* Addressing problem faced by countries around Gulf
* Big financial, social obstacles exist
* But drive appears to be gaining momentum
* Entrepreneurship could even become trendy
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 13 Abdulla al Shammari had a
well-paid, secure job as an occupational safety engineer at one
of Abu Dhabi's oil companies. But when the government gave him
an opportunity to strike out on his own, he took it.
The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, which lends to
small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), was set up by Abu
Dhabi authorities in 2007. Soon afterwards, Shammari approached
the fund with a proposal to make underground street-lighting
boxes.
Typically, boxes containing electric wiring and other
equipment for street lights clutter the hastily built cities of
the Gulf. Shammari wanted to put the boxes below ground,
accessible via manholes, where in addition to being unobtrusive,
they would be safer and not exposed to the elements.
"They were surprised because we were the first with this
underground technology, but realising the potential and
viability of the business, they approved our plan," said the
45-year-old Shammari.
After he obtained a 1.8 million dirham ($490,000) loan from
Khalifa, it took about two years to get the business running and
as much time again to market the product. Now his company, Cirta
Engineering, has installed 200 lighting boxes across Abu Dhabi
and output could grow fourfold this year, with turnover tripling
to 40 million dirhams as the firm expands into Qatar; it has 80
employees, including two other United Arab Emirates citizens.
Shammari's case and hundreds more like his are signs that
important economic change may be underway in the UAE: the
government is finally succeeding in persuading a significant
number of local citizens to start their own firms.
The trend is in its early stages, but if it continues, it
could help to resolve an economic problem that plagues the
governments of the UAE and other Gulf countries: the failure of
most of their citizens to find jobs in the private sector.
"We see a new generation of Emiratis, either out from
universities or employees with some business experience, toying
with business ideas or venturing out to set up their own
businesses," said Abdul Baset al Janahi, head of Dubai SME, a
state-backed body which helps arrange loans for small businesses
in Dubai.
INSTINCTS
The vast majority of UAE citizens, who account for just over
a tenth of the UAE's 8.3 million population, work at state firms
rather than in the private sector, because of high salaries
offered by the oil-rich government. Thanks to a lavish
cradle-to-grave welfare system, others prefer unemployment; the
jobless rate among locals is officially put at 14 percent.
The government can afford that financial burden at present
because of high oil prices, but it knows it will be in trouble
if oil eventually falls sharply. So it is stepping up efforts to
lure citizens into the private sector, and appealing to their
entrepreneurial instincts is one way to do this.
"Our aim is to create an environment for young entrepreneurs
and encourage nationals to be self-employed and become less
reliant on government jobs," said Hussain al Nowais, chairman of
the Khalifa Fund.
Khalifa, Dubai SME and other state-backed bodies promoting
entrepreneurship among UAE citizens offer advisory and
counselling services. But they are focusing on providing
finance, because many local banks feel it is too risky to lend
to start-up companies.
"There are serious gaps on both sides - the bank lender and
the SME borrower - which are symptomatic of a larger issue of
Dubai being a non-tax regime, where there is no incentive or
requirement to have proper finance and accounting records," said
Janahi at Dubai SME, which offers credit guarantees to locally
owned firms.
Gradually, such programmes are building momentum. The
Khalifa Fund has financed 375 projects worth a total of 700
million dirhams for UAE citizens since it was founded. It is now
committed to financing at least 150-200 million dirhams a year.
Khalifa plans to launch a venture capital fund to provide
equity for local entrepreneurs forming joint ventures with
foreign partners. Another programme will offer funding of up to
10 million dirhams each for projects in the light industrial
sector.
National statistics for entrepreneurship among UAE citizens
were not available, but there is indirect evidence that the
government's efforts to diversify the economy beyond the
state-owned oil sector are bearing fruit in general. Early last
decade, non-oil sectors accounted for under 60 percent of the
economy; now they account for nearly 70 percent.
OBSTACLES
The UAE's efforts to foster entrepreneurship among its
people face big obstacles. While the country is so rich, earning
money from oil and an influx of millions of foreign managers and
workers, many local people will probably never feel the need to
join the private sector, let alone start their own companies.
There are also social obstacles. Some young people face
pressure to join not state firms but long-established family
businesses, which can prove just as constraining.
"I had to fight with my family before I opened a
restaurant," said 26-year-old Abdulla Zaabi, who graduated from
university with a humanities degree and eventually struck out on
his own in Abu Dhabi with a bank loan.
"Everyone wanted me to join the family's trading business
except myself."
But it would be wrong to underestimate the impact of the
large amounts of money and expertise that UAE authorities are
throwing at the issue. For a wide range of people, government
largesse is creating new opportunities.
One example is Hassan Ahmed al Dhenhani, the 37-year-old son
of a farmer in the emirate of Fujairah. He suffered a spinal
injury and is confined to a wheelchair; after trying his hand as
a distributor for Belgian chocolates, he used money from the
Khalifa Fund to start a transport service for women and children
in Fujairah.
Dhenhani said demand for the service was growing and that he
planned to obtain two more vehicles this year with help from
Khalifa.
Many other beneficiaries of the government are women, in a
country where a conservative society can make it difficult for
them to go into business. Women entrepreneurs have secured a
third of the money disbursed by the Khalifa Fund so far.
The popularity of a reality television show launched in
Dubai last year suggests entrepreneurship may even become
trendy. Backed by local telecommunications company du,
"The Entrepreneur" saw thousands of contestants compete for a 1
million dirham grant to develop their business ideas.
"Today life is different from previous generations. Young
Emiratis want to challenge themselves, do something different
from what their fathers did - and we have the support of our
government," said Zaabi, whose two older brothers are managing
the family business.