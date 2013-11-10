RPT-Banks in tussle with UAE's Etisalat on $400 mln loan - sources

* Citi, StanChart in talks to recover about $400 mln -
sources
* Loan tied to Etisalat's Indian unit
* StanChart has $300 mln exposure, Citi has rest - sources
* Etisalat says not liable for loans to its Indian arm
By Dinesh Nair and Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 7 International banks Standard
Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc have fallen out
with Abu Dhabi-based telecoms firm Etisalat over $400
million which they lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian
affiliate, according to three banking sources familiar with the
matter.
As a result the banks, two of the most active global lenders
in the region, did not participate in the $8 billion financing
which was arranged in April to back Etisalat's successful bid
for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom
, the sources said.
Facing tougher capital rules since the financial crisis,
banks have been getting tougher on trying to recover debts.
Reuters reported in August that lenders including Deutsche
Bank and HSBC were involved in heated
negotiations with Saudi Telecom (STC) over a $1.2
billion loan which the state-controlled company had informally
backed for its Indonesian unit.
The issue was resolved after STC offered to repay about 90
percent of the loan, mainly through a sale of the arm.
The latest tussle concerns a loan made to Etisalat's Indian
affiliate Etisalat DB (EDB), in which it held a 45 percent
stake, which Etisalat backed through "a letter of support" - a
lending practice where a parent company issues an acknowledgment
of support to its subsidiary's loan proposal but does not have a
legal obligation concerning the loan, the sources said.
In 2012 an Indian court cancelled EDB's wireless network
operating licences along with those held by seven other
companies due to a government scandal over how the 2008
licensing round was conducted. Etisalat consequently wrote off
the 3.04 billion-dirham ($828 million) value of its Indian
operations and Etisalat DB eventually closed.
The loan negotiations now revolve around whether the banks
have a call on Etisalat to recover their money. However,
Etisalat replaced much of its management team in 2011-2012,
which makes the negotiations more complicated as the
personalities involved in the original deal have left, the
sources said.
StanChart has around $300 million exposure on the loan,
while Citi has the rest, they said.
The loan value in dollar terms has fallen in recent months
due to a sharp drop in India's currency, one of the sources
said, declining to provide the exact amount.
"Etisalat DB is a separate legal entity incorporated in
India, prior to Etisalat's investment in it," Etisalat's chief
financial officer Serkan Okandan told Reuters by email when
asked if his company had any liability for recovery of the debt.
"Etisalat is not and has not ever been liable for the debts
and liabilities of EDB," Okandan said.
A spokesman for Standard Chartered in Dubai declined to
comment, as did a spokesman for Citigroup.