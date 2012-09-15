UAE's First Gulf hires banks for $800 mln loan

ABU DHABI, Sept 15 First Gulf Bank has
mandated eight banks to arrange an $800 million loan to fund its
growth and expansion, the Abu Dhabi-based lender said on
Saturday.
FGB has mandated Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Citibank,
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered as
lead arrangers, it said in a statement.
"FGB is arranging for this loan facility to support its
growth and expansion in the local and targeted international
markets," Andre Sayegh, CEO of FGB said in the statement.
The facility will help diversify FGB's sources of funds and
improves the funding maturity profile on the bank's balance
sheet, he added.
In January the bank, which is majority owned by the
emirate's ruling family, raised $500 million through a five-year
sukuk, part of a $3.5 billion Islamic bond programme it
established last year.