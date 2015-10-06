REFILE-UAE's Shah gas project hits full output capacity - official

(Corrects spelling of name in signoff)
ABU DHABI Oct 6 The Shah gas project which
began operations this year in the United Arab Emirates has
reached its full production capacity, a top company official
said on Tuesday.
"We have ramped up to full production, which is 1 billion
cubic feet per day (bcf)," Saif Ahmed al Ghafli, chief executive
of Al Hosn Gas, told reporters on the sideline of an conference
in Abu Dhabi.
Al Hosn Gas is the Shah gas development joint venture in
which Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) holds a 60 percent share
and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum the other 40
percent.
The multi-billion dollar project is meant to produce usable
gas from Shah's high-sulphur field.
The project is expected to process sour gas into 0.5 bcf/d
of usable gas in the remote desert and is vital for keeping the
UAE supplied with fuel and reducing its growing gas imports.
The UAE is investing $35 billion to diversify its energy mix
and reduce its dependence on natural gas imports for power
generation, the country's energy minister said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by David Holmes)