Dubai school operator GEMS plans to raise $500 mln from stake sale

DUBAI, Sept 16 GEMS Education, a Dubai-based
schools operator, is seeking to raise about $500 million to fund
growth by selling a stake of up to 20 percent in the privately
owned company, Chairman Sunny Varkey said on Monday.
GEMS, which employs about 11,000 staff, operates around 100
private schools across the Gulf region, home to many prosperous
expatriates. Private schools in countries such as the United
Arab Emirates are expanding rapidly as demand surges along with
economic growth.
"We are a company that is growing. We are looking to raise
approximately $500 million in the near term," Varkey said.
Earlier on Monday, Dubai-based Arabian Business magazine,
had reported, without revealing its sources, that the firm was
looking to sell up to 33 percent to raise the sum.
"We will not sell more than 20 percent," Varkey told
Reuters. He said GEMS had appointed Credit Suisse as a
financial adviser to help with the sale process and seek
investors.
GEMS had raised $545 million loan from local banks in April
for new investments in schools in the region and for
refinancing.
In March, sources told Reuters the firm was merging its
global operations to create a business worth up to $2 billion,
and was considering an initial public offering in 2013. Varkey
said there were no plans for an imminent share
listing.
The Abraaj Group, the Middle East's largest private equity
firm, bought 25 percent of GEMS in 2007, restructuring the stake
five years later into a loan.
(Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Anthony Barker)