Blackstone, Gulf investors buy minority stake in UAE's GEMS Education

DUBAI Oct 15 Dubai's Fajr Capital said on
Wednesday that it was part of a group including Blackstone
and Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat that acquired a
"significant minority stake" in United Arab Emirates-based GEMS
Education.
No price for the deal was given in the statement posted on
Fajr's website, which said Blackstone had made its investment
through its Tactical Opportunities fund.
GEMS Education's chairman, Sunny Varkey, said in September
last year that his company was hoping to raise up to $500
million from the sale of a 20 percent stake in the schools
operator.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)