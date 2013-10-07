Dubai's Habtoor Group launches $3 billion project

DUBAI Oct 7 Family-owned Dubai conglomerate Al
Habtoor Group said on Monday that it was launching a $3 billion
real estate development in the emirate that would include 3,000
hotel and residential units as well as a water-themed theatre.
The group, whose operations span the hospitality,
construction, education and automotive sectors, said it expected
about 20,000 people would visit Al Habtoor City every day.
Chairman Khalaf Al Habtoor told reporters that the group
would use its own resources to finance the project, which would
be completed by 2016.
"We are capable of financing this. But if banks are
interested, then we are happy to talk to them."
Developers in Dubai are back to announcing mega-projects as
the emirate recovers from its 2009-2010 debt crisis. Dubai firms
have announced projects worth nearly $40 billion in the first
half of 2013, according to some estimates by local media,
including plans to construct the world's largest Ferris Wheel
and billion-dollar theme parks.
The Habtoor development would run alongside Dubai's newly
announced canal; the emirate's government said last week that it
would spend $545 million on building a canal through its
downtown area.
The return of a bullish mood to the real estate market has
caused home prices in the emirate to surge over 22 percent in
the past year, consultants Jones Lang LaSalle said in a report
last week, raising concerns about an overheating of the market.
Al Habtoor, which has a stake in a joint-venture
construction firm with Australia's Leighton Group
, shelved plans to raise as much as $1.6 billion in an
initial public offer of shares last year.
The chairman said on Monday that the company had no
intention of reviving the IPO plan this year.
Its new development will have three residential tower blocks
incorporating 1,460 luxury apartments, and three hotels to be
operated by Starwood Hotels & Resorts, he said. It will
have 11 penthouses including two VIP penthouses with private
garden terraces, a swimming pool and a Jacuzzi.
"We don't have plans to sell the VIP penthouses, but if we
did put them on the market, we would not sell them for less than
$250 million each," Khalaf Al Habtoor said in a press statement.
The water-based theatre will bring "a touch of Las Vegas to
Dubai", the statement added.
The chairman dismissed talk of another property bubble
developing in Dubai.
"We can't control speculators. The government can't do much
about gamblers," he said.