Abraaj Capital unit nabs Indian remittance firm, eyes more buys

DUBAI Nov 25 Card payment processor Network
International, which is owned by Abraaj Capital and Dubai's
largest bank, said on Sunday it has bought a majority stake in
an online remittance firm held by a unit of India's biggest
media group.
Network International Chief Executive Bhairav Trivedi said
the purchase of a stake in TimesofMoney, a unit of India's Times
Group, was a prelude to further acquisitions by the Dubai-based
firm.
He declined to give the exact size of the stake nor
financial terms of the deal but said it was within the industry
average of 10-15 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
"Our strategy is to become the dominant payments player in
the Gulf Cooperation Council, Africa, South Asia and Southeast
Asia," Trivedi said at a press conference.
"We have a significant amount of money set aside and we will
be active in the next couple of years. When we look at
acquisitions, they will be complementary services across these
geographies," Trivedi said.
He said the firm was looking for technology in certain areas
such as mobile payments, pre-pay cards and home delivery
payments.
Network International is 49-percent owned by private equity
house Abraaj Capital and 51-percent held by Emirates NBD
.
Dubai-based Abraaj has been expected to offload its stake in
the card payment processor, either through a public listing in
either London or Hong Kong or a private sale, Trivedi said.
However, there were no plans in place at the current time, he
added.
Deloitte, FT Advisors Ltd and AZB & Partners advised Network
International, while UBS, PricewaterhouseCoopers and
Nishith Desai Associates assisted Times Internet Limited,
TimesofMoney's previous owner.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)