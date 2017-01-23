版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 18:46 BJT

TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent

Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released
the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate on Monday. 

ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION      12/16     11/16     12/15     
pct change month/month            -0.5       0.5       n/a
pct change year/year               0.8       2.3       4.8
    NOTE. Previous figures are revised.
    For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent.
Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and
utilities rose 5.6 percent, and transport fell 1.7 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐