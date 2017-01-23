TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent

Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose 5.6 percent, and transport fell 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)