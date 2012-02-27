Dubai's JAFZA hires Citi to weigh $2.04 bln Islamic bond options - sources

DUBAI Feb 27 Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) has hired Citigroup Inc to help it weigh options for meeting a $2.04 billion Islamic bond maturity this year, including the potential sale of its UK-based developer Gazeley, three sources said on Monday.

JAFZA, which runs an industrial free zone on the outskirts of Dubai, has said it aims to refinance the Islamic bond which matures in November.

"Citi will for sure look at all options available to address the debt," one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "If they can help sell Gazeley in this market, then it will definitely go in helping repayment but these markets are not so conducive for asset sales.

"The best option will be to roll-over and extend maturities. That is where banks with big balance sheets come into play."

Spokesmen for JAFZA and Citigroup in Dubai declined to comment.