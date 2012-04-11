Iran tensions to boost Gulf arms sales -Lockheed

ABU DHABI, April 11 U.S. weapons maker Lockheed
Martin expects more sales of anti-missile interception
systems in the Gulf in a regional military buildup sparked by
growing tensions with Iran, a company executive said on
Wednesday.
Lockheed, fresh from a $3.6 billion deal to sell its Theater
High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the United Arab
Emirates in December, is in talks with other Gulf states to
promote the advanced systems, said Dennis Cavin, a Lockheed vice
president for army and missile defence programmes.
"We are in discussions with the other (Gulf) nations through
government-to-government relations," Cavin said on the sidelines
of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
"All the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries have
expressed an interest in the THAAD."
Gulf countries are spending billion of dollars on defence
procurement amid increasing tensions with Iran over its nuclear
programme. Iran has repeatedly denied charges by the United
States and its allies that it is seeking to develop nuclear
weapons and said it is for power generation.
Talks between Iran and world powers over the dispute are due
to resume on April 14 in Istanbul, after collapsing more than a
year ago.
Tehran has threatened to target Israel and U.S. bases in the
Gulf if it is attacked and also to close the Strait of Hormuz,
through which a third of the world's sea-borne oil traffic
passes daily.
MORE DEALS
The UAE deal was the first foreign sale of THAAD, the only
system designed to destroy short- and intermediate-range
ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's
atmosphere.
Cavin said Lockheed looked to leverage its experience with
the UAE to offer the systems to other U.S. allies and partner
countries in the region.
"I can't tell you who is the closest to making the next
procurement, but I feel very optimistic that as long as the
threat continues to evolve, there will be many opportunities to
provide the capabilities," he said.
The UAE deal followed a $1.7 billion direct commercial
contract to upgrade Saudi Arabia's Patriot missiles and a sale
of 209 advanced Patriot missiles to Kuwait, valued at roughly
$900 million.
Last year, the Obama administration also announced it had
sealed a deal to sell $29.4 billion in advanced Boeing Co
F-15 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, the priciest single U.S. arms
sale yet.
The ongoing build-up of Saudi Arabia as a counterweight to
Iran is projected to total as much as $60 billion over 10 to 15
years, including the F-15s, three types of helicopters and
advanced missiles, bombs and other hardware and services.
Cavin said there has been a "dramatic improvement" in
relationships within the GCC and in countries' partnering with
the U.S. government to build a fully integrated air missile
defence architecture.
"We are not there yet ... but everybody acknowledges that
it's something that needs to be done quickly," he said.