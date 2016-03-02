UAE's Network International agrees to buy Emerging Markets Payments Group

DUBAI, March 2 Dubai-based payments provider Network International has agreed to buy rival Emerging Markets Payments Group for more than $300 million from Actis, an investment company from London, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD, owns 51 percent of Network International, with the remainder held by U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smth)