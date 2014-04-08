Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in Emirates' aviation tech firm

DUBAI, April 8 Warburg Pincus has acquired a
majority stake in Dubai-based aviation technology company
mercator from the Emirates group, the private equity
firm's first direct investment in the region.
Mercator was fully owned by Emirates' Dnata unit. New
York-based Warburg Pincus, which has more than $37 billion in
assets under management, said Dnata would retain a minority
stake.
The deal will enable mercator to increase its market share
and accelerate growth, Warburg Pincus and mercator said in a
joint statement.
They did not reveal the size of the majority stake acquired
by the private equity firm or the value of the transaction.
"We view it as an excellent platform to build a
market-leading transport, travel and logistics business of
scale. We look forward to building on the expertise of the
mercator staff to accelerate the company's growth," Joseph
Schull, managing director at Warburg Pincus, said in the joint
statement.
Mercator, which provides aviation software and expertise,
has more than 125 airline clients in over 80 countries including
United Airlines, Qantas and British Airways.
Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has a portfolio of more than
125 companies. It raised its latest $11.2 billion global
flagship fund last year for growth equity investments and
leveraged buyouts.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Pravin Char)