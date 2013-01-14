Morgan Stanley to trim Dubai staff amid global cuts-sources

| DUBAI
DUBAI Jan 14 Morgan Stanley Inc, the
sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, is trimming staff at its
Dubai office, mainly by cutting jobs in its equities division,
as part of a global plan to reduce costs, three sources aware of
the matter said.
The bank plans to slash 1,600 jobs globally, many of whom
work in its securities unit, sources told Reuters last week.
Big U.S. and European institutions are cutting investment
banking jobs in the Middle East as the promise of emerging
markets is overshadowed by the need to slash costs and a dearth
of deal activity.
UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Nomura Holdings have all cut jobs in their investment
banking teams for the region in recent months.
"The Dubai cuts are part of the bank's global plan.
Obviously, the bank is trying to focus on growth opportunities
in the region and there has been little growth on the equities
side barring Saudi," one of the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public.
Morgan Stanley's equities business will now focus on Saudi
Arabia, the source said, adding that planned cuts at other
divisions in the Middle East were minimal.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Equity capital markets issuance in the Middle East was $9.4
billion in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, down 5
percent from the previous year. Trading volumes in most Gulf
Arab markets are down sharply from the highs of 2005-07.
It was not immediately clear how many Morgan Stanley
employees in Dubai would be affected by the move, but a second
source said the cuts in the emirate might be limited to fewer
than 10 employees.
The U.S. bank's mergers & acquisitions head for the Middle
East and North Africa left the bank recently, sources told
Reuters in December.
Morgan Stanley was one of the advisers to telecom operator
Etisalat in a block sale of its 9.1-percent stake in
Indonesia's PT XL Axiata last year. The UAE telco got
a $117 million gain on the deal.
The bank also advised French lender Societe Generale
in the sale of its Egyptian arm to Qatar National Bank
in December, and is one of the banks involved in the
planned state-backed merger of Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar
Properties and Sorouh Real Estate.